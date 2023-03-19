Thai Sang Thai will amend charter to prevent another coup: Sita

The current Constitution was written to support dictatorship, Sita told the "Bring Thailand's democracy back after the election" forum at Thammasat University’s Rangsit campus.

He also reiterated the party’s opposition to joining a coalition government led by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha or Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan.

Thai Sang Thai will join the opposition if one of the three P’s – Prayut, Prawit, and Interior Minister Anupong “Pok” Paochinda – is elected prime minister, Sita said, adding: "We will not join a government led by those people."