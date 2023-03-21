Move Forward unveils 300 policies to ‘end dictatorship, give power back to people’
"It's time to give power back to the people," Move Forward announced on Monday as the party launched 300 election policies to reform Thailand.
The party made its pitch to voters via Facebook after Parliament was dissolved to clear the way for an election expected on May 7 or May 14.
It said the country’s future would now be decided by the voters, adding that national reform was needed to tackle Thailand’s deep-seated problems.
"A government led by Move Forward will improve politics and quality of life for all Thais," said the campaign post, which the party urged its followers to share widely.
Move Forward announced policies covering its nine objectives – to improve politics, welfare, quality of life, civil service, education, agriculture, environment, public health, and the economy.
It vowed to hold a public referendum on a Constitution amended to “prevent dictatorship”.
The party said it would also scrap the 20-year national strategy passed by the previous junta government and forge a new plan that would respond to global trends.
Other party pledges included a 450-baht daily minimum wage and giving coupons for skills training to 1 million workers aged 30-60 to improve their opportunities and quality of life.
The party also vowed to improve health and agriculture with free coupons that could be exchanged for organic food worth 300 baht per year.
On the environment, Move Forward would encourage people to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by making public transport free on certain days.
The party meanwhile pledged to create more than 100,000 jobs related to environment preservation, including public transport developers and solar panel installers.
It also made a plea for donations to produce campaign supplies, including 400-baht signboards and leaflets that cost 60 satang apiece.
"Move Forward will use the campaign signboards and leaflets to win people's hearts in this election," it said. The party said supporters could donate via its website: donation.election66.moveforwardparty.org