I’m still the same old PM, declares Prayut as he thanks coalition, reporters for working with him

Unlike his usual gruff self, Prayut appeared to be in a good mood while speaking to the press corps at Government House and even flashed them mini heart signs. The dissolution of the House has been published in the Royal Gazette and goes into effect immediately.

This means the general election will have to be held between 45 and 60 days after the decree is royally endorsed and published.

After Prayut emerged from a meeting with the Board of Investment, he was surrounded by reporters seeking comment.

“I’m the same prime minister,” Prayut said after asking why there were so many reporters on the grounds.

“I’ve told you everything will be done in accordance with the legal process. It’s His Majesty’s great kindness that he has signed the royal command.”