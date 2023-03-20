I’m still the same old PM, declares Prayut as he thanks coalition, reporters for working with him
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha thanked the press, his coalition partners and members of Parliament for collaborating with his government for four years as he announced House dissolution on Monday.
Unlike his usual gruff self, Prayut appeared to be in a good mood while speaking to the press corps at Government House and even flashed them mini heart signs. The dissolution of the House has been published in the Royal Gazette and goes into effect immediately.
This means the general election will have to be held between 45 and 60 days after the decree is royally endorsed and published.
After Prayut emerged from a meeting with the Board of Investment, he was surrounded by reporters seeking comment.
“I’m the same prime minister,” Prayut said after asking why there were so many reporters on the grounds.
“I’ve told you everything will be done in accordance with the legal process. It’s His Majesty’s great kindness that he has signed the royal command.”
When asked what he wanted to say now that the House has been dissolved, Prayut replied: “Nothing. But I would like to thank you all and Parliament for having worked with me for four years. Some were successful. Some were not. I would like to thank all for helping do things for the country and the people.”
Prayut added that he would rely on the United Thai Nation Party (UTNP) to set an election campaign schedule, but added that it was impossible for him to visit all provinces.
As for whether he was happy with his performance over the past four years, he said it was up to the people to decide. However, he admitted that there were several tasks he still had to finish.
“There are still several problematic laws to be completed. The next government will get them all done,” he said.
The premier also thanked all coalition partners for joining forces to issue different policies for the country’s development.
“I’m happy I have built good things that have helped generate income for the country, including the Eastern Economic Corridor project,” Prayut said when asked what achievements he was most proud of.
He also apologised for sometimes being irritable with reporters, because he said, there was a lot of work to do and he worked hard.
“Actually, I was not really angry at anyone,” he said.
Sidestepping a question about whether he would contest for a House seat as a party-list candidate in addition to contesting as PM, he only said his family and wife were concerned about him. He said his wife Naraporn had voiced worries now that he has decided to fight to retain his PM seat, but she always lent him moral support.
He also said he does not know if he will be the only PM candidate of UTNP or if the party will nominate other candidates as well.
“I don’t know if there will be other candidates too, as I can only be in office until 2025,” Prayut said.
According to Section 158 of the Constitution, the maximum term of a prime minister is eight years. As per a charter court ruling, Prayut can stay in office until 2025.
Before ending the interview, Prayut posed for group photos with the reporters. He also repeatedly thanked them before flashing mini heart signs and declaring his love for them.
“I’m the same old prime minister,” Prayut said pointing both his hands at himself before walking upstairs to his office in the Thai Ku Fah building.