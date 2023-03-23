Prayut aide dares Pheu Thai to scrap state welfare cards for the poor

Tipanan, one of the close aides of caretaker Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha, issued the challenge after Pheu Thai patriarch, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, launched veiled attacks on the Prayut’s state welfare project.

In an online talk programme on Club House held by Care Facebook page on March 7, Thaksin said if Pheu Thai formed the next government, the poor would ignore the state welfare card project of Prayut.

He said a Pheu Thai government would launch a soft power project for households and low-income people would earn more than the 1,000 baht they would receive through the state welfare card.