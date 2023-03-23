Democrats vow to fight for policies to tackle dust pollution

The team, led by Prof Suchatvee Suwansawat and deputy Democrat leader Ongart Klampaiboon, used a device to measure PM2.5 dust pollution and found that the reading was higher than the safety standard.

Suchatvee said that if he and other Democrat candidates were elected in the upcoming general election, they would take up in Parliament the need for policies to solve the chronic issue of particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in diameter aggravating air pollution.