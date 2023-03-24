EC announces timeline for 2023 general election set for May 14background-defaultbackground-default
FRIDAY, April 07, 2023
EC announces timeline for 2023 general election set for May 14

FRIDAY, March 24, 2023

Following the dissolution of Thailand’s House of Representatives on Monday (March 20), the Election Commission (EC) has announced the timeline leading up to the election day.

The EC has scheduled the general election on May 14. The announcement came a day after the House of Representatives was dissolved.

The organic law on elections stipulates that the EC announce the general election date within five days of dissolution of the lower house.

A budget of 5.9 billion baht has been allocated for holding the 2023 general election, approved by the Cabinet on January 24.

The EC has also designated March 25 to April 9 as the period for those who want to register for early voting.

The registration period for MPs is from April 3–7 for constituency MPs and from April 4–7 for party-list MPs.

The deadline for voters to make changes to names and info on voter lists is May 3.

Voters are required to declare their reasons for not voting from May 7–13 and May 15–21.

Early voting, as well as for the elderly and disabled, is set for May 7.

Section 85 of the Constitution stipulates that the EC must declare the official result of the election within 60 days from election day.

2023 Election Timeline

March 20: House dissolution

March 21: Election day announcement

March 25: - April 9: Registration period for early voting

April 3 - 7: Registration period for constituency MPs

Apirl 4 - 7: Registration period for party-lists MPs

May 3: Deadline for voters to make changes to names and info on voter lists

May 7–13, May 15–21: Period for voters to give reasons for not voting

May 7: Day for early voting

May 14: General election day

*Source: Election Commission

