EC announces timeline for 2023 general election set for May 14

The EC has scheduled the general election on May 14. The announcement came a day after the House of Representatives was dissolved.

The organic law on elections stipulates that the EC announce the general election date within five days of dissolution of the lower house.

A budget of 5.9 billion baht has been allocated for holding the 2023 general election, approved by the Cabinet on January 24.

The EC has also designated March 25 to April 9 as the period for those who want to register for early voting.