Democrats name candidates for central, eastern regions, plan new campaign tactics

Sathit Pitutecha, deputy Democrat leader, said on Tuesday that the list for the two regions will be finalised once the last four candidates are selected.

The deputy leader, who is in charge of the two regions, said the candidates come from various walks of life, including farmers and community leaders, young people and former MPs. He said the aim is to cover all communities, adding that an LGBTQ person will also contest in Constituency 3 of Pathum Thani.

Sathit admitted the contest in the two regions will be fierce, which is why he reckons the tactics need to be changed.