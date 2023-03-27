Democrats hope to rebuild public support despite dismal popularity rating

Democrat deputy leader Ongart Klampaiboon made this comment on Monday when reporters asked about the low ratings in a recent opinion poll conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida).

“The Democrat Party is ready to listen to the voice of Bangkokians via opinion surveys and will use the results as a guideline for improving its work and heading in a better direction,” he said.

On Sunday, Nida Poll released the results of a survey covering 2,500 Bangkokians. The survey, conducted from March 15 to 21, showed that only 6.76% of the respondents said they would vote for Democrat Party in the constituency election. Pheu Thai, in comparison, won 34.92%, Move Forward 27.72% and United Thai Nation 14.32%.