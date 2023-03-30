Property tycoon Srettha ready to sacrifice for top job

Srettha then appeared to confirm his bid to become Thailand’s next leader in a recent interview, saying:

“It requires great sacrifice to be the prime minister, having to work 24/7. I admit I’m addicted to a comfortable life. If I decide to work as PM, I must sacrifice myself.”

But observers are still wondering whether Srettha is merely on the list to boost Paetongtarn’s bid, or is it the other way round?

Before the emergence of Srettha, 36-year-old Paetongtarn was the top choice for next prime minister in most surveys of public opinion.

But her popularity is up against the formidable management skills of Srettha. Some analysts believe Thaksin has lined up Srettha to take the prime minister’s post after Paetongtarn’s popularity helps the party win a landslide victory.

Paetongtarn admitted herself on March 4 that Srettha is suitable for the top executive post.

“He is a capable person with a lot of skills. This can be seen from his success in the business world,” she said.

On March 9, Srettha took two steps seen as preparations for his campaign to lead the country.

He took unpaid leave as CEO of property developer Sansiri Plc and he transferred his 661,002,734 Sansiri shares to his daughter, Chanada Thavisin.

Srettha told Nation Group in a recent interview that he would urgently address four issues if he leads the next government.

He would make the need to increase people’s income a national agenda. His government would amend the Constitution and improve Thailand’s international influence and standing on the global stage. Finally, he said his government would push for better rights and equality for minorities including LGBTQ people.

The 60-year-old billionaire property tycoon was born on February 15, 1963.

He obtained a Master’s in finance from Claremont Graduate School in the United States.

Srettha began his career in 1986 as an assistant manager of P&G (Thailand) Co Ltd. He later entered the property development business and climbed the ladder to become Sansiri president and CEO.

With Srettha at the helm in 2021, Sansiri reported revenue of 29.747 billion baht and profit of 2.017 billion baht.

Although many believe he is Pheu Thai’s “real PM candidate”, only time will tell whether Srettha is “the one”. Observers said Thaksin’s choice will become clearer when Pheu Thai announces its third PM candidate.