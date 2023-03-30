Democrat female and male candidates to get 'equal chance to be on party-list'

Deputy government spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek, one of 11 Democrat female MPs in the 2019 election, said her party was now giving equal opportunities to both male and female members to be selected for the party’s list of proportional election candidates. The party won 52 House seats in the 2019 election.

Ratchada said the selection would be based on the members’ performance, not on gender quota as in the past.

Ratchada said the Democrats earlier used a formula by which there would be one female candidate for every five candidates on the party’s list, so female candidates would on the fifth, 10th, 15th ranks and so on.