Thai Sang Thai promises to promote and preserve Muay Thai
Thai Sang Thai Party’s PM candidates Supant Mongkolsuthree and Sita Divari vowed to work on promoting Muay Thai to ensure this traditional sport is preserved for the next generation.
They made this remark after participating in a Muay Thai session with former professional boxer Khaosai Galaxy at the Khaosaigalaxy Muay Thai Gym in Bangkok’s Chatuchak area on Saturday.
Supant said Muay Thai was well-known internationally and vowed to promote it as a soft power to attract tourists and generate income for Muay Thai business operators.
“Thai Sang Thai has a policy aimed at promoting Muay Thai,” he said.
He reckoned that Thailand can earn up to 100 billion baht in revenue if a Muay Thai championship is held every year.
“Promoting Muay Thai as a soft power will attract tourists, which will help stimulate the economy, improve people’s quality of life and reduce inequality in Thailand,” he said.
He added that this policy was also in line with the party’s goal to stimulate the grassroots economy sustainably.
Meanwhile, Sita pointed out that Muay Thai does not receive much government support, adding that Thailand should follow the examples set by South Korea and Japan.
“Promoting Muay Thai will preserve Thai culture for the next generation,” he said.
He added that Thai Sang Thai is also planning to reform the education sector, which will allow young people to study what they love and are good at.
He also expressed confidence that Thai Sang Thai is ready for the May 14 election and hopes to solve political conflicts.
“Thailand will lose if political conflicts persist,” he said, comparing the upcoming election to a Muay Thai match.
Separately, Khaosai proposed that young people should be encouraged to take lessons in Muay Thai, adding that this will also give veteran boxers a new role as coaches.
"Muay Thai should be included in courses in a move to preserve Thailand's art and culture," he said.