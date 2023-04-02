Thai Sang Thai promises to promote and preserve Muay Thai

They made this remark after participating in a Muay Thai session with former professional boxer Khaosai Galaxy at the Khaosaigalaxy Muay Thai Gym in Bangkok’s Chatuchak area on Saturday.

Supant said Muay Thai was well-known internationally and vowed to promote it as a soft power to attract tourists and generate income for Muay Thai business operators.

“Thai Sang Thai has a policy aimed at promoting Muay Thai,” he said.

He reckoned that Thailand can earn up to 100 billion baht in revenue if a Muay Thai championship is held every year.

“Promoting Muay Thai as a soft power will attract tourists, which will help stimulate the economy, improve people’s quality of life and reduce inequality in Thailand,” he said.

He added that this policy was also in line with the party’s goal to stimulate the grassroots economy sustainably.