3,990 constituency MP candidates register on first day

Move Forward, Palang Pracharath, the Democrats and Pheu Thai each registered 392 constituency candidates, followed by United Thai Nation (386), Bhumjathai (378), Thai Liberal (377), Thai Sang Thai (325) and Thai Pakdee (185), according to the Election Commission.

Chart Pattana Kla registered 99 constituency MP candidates, followed by Thai Civilised (93), Plung Sungkom Mai (61), For The Nation (56), Thailand Together (53) and Chart Thai Pattana (49).