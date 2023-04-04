3,990 constituency MP candidates register on first day
A total of 3,990 members from 60 political parties registered as candidates in the 400 constituency elections nationwide on Monday.
Move Forward, Palang Pracharath, the Democrats and Pheu Thai each registered 392 constituency candidates, followed by United Thai Nation (386), Bhumjathai (378), Thai Liberal (377), Thai Sang Thai (325) and Thai Pakdee (185), according to the Election Commission.
Chart Pattana Kla registered 99 constituency MP candidates, followed by Thai Civilised (93), Plung Sungkom Mai (61), For The Nation (56), Thailand Together (53) and Chart Thai Pattana (49).
The registration period for constituency and party-list candidates lasts till Friday.
Election directors in each constituency will then check the applications before announcing lists of eligible candidates.
The general election will take place on May 14.
