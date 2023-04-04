Pheu Thai targets over half of 100 party-list MP seats for landslide win
Pheu Thai Party is aiming to secure more than half of the 100 party-list MP seats up for grabs as it pushes for a landslide win in the May 14 election 2023.
Party leader Cholnan Srikaew set the target on Tuesday as he led Pheu Thai's 100 party-list candidates to register for the election at Bangkok City Hall 2 in Din Daeng district.
"I believe Pheu Thai will exceed the 50-seat safe zone," he said.
The party's constituency PM candidates would be revealed on Wednesday after today’s meeting of Pheu Thai executives, he added.
Meanwhile, Pheu Thai Family head Paetongtarn Shinawatra insisted there was no talk of joining hands with other political parties to form a coalition government after the election. Rumours are flying that Pheu Thai has done a deal with ruling party Palang Pracharath to share power.
Paetongtarn instead predicted Pheu Thai would achieve a landslide win of 310 MP seats, enabling it to form a single-party government.
Pheu Thai’s list of prime minister candidates is expected to comprise Paetongtarn, property tycoon Srettha Thavisin, and the party's political strategy committee chief Chaikasem Nitisiri.
Separately, the Move Forward Party has targeted winning at least 30 party-list MP seats.
"Politics is a matter of possibility, so it depends on people's trust," its leader Pita Limjaroenrat said.
He added that Move Forward hopes to draw an “auspicious” party number – 1 or 9 – for the election.
Move Forward has submitted 92 party-list candidates and named Pita as its sole PM candidate.