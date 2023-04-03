MP candidates in provinces pay obeisance at shrines before registering with EC
Several Thai political parties registered their candidates on Monday for the May 14 general election.
Registration with the Election Commission will be open until Friday.
A former member of the disbanded Future Forward Party, Pannika Wanich, led the registration of Move Forward Party candidates at community hall in Muang district of Khon Kaen province.
Move Forward Party was formed after the dissolution of Future Forward by a Constitutional Court ruling on February 21, 2020 for illegally taking a 191.2-million-baht donation from its leader, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit.
In Kamphaeng Phet province, ex-PM's Office Minister Varathep Ratanakorn, a Palang Pracharath Party supporter, led candidates to pay their respects to the province's city pillar shrine in Muang district for their prosperity.
MP candidates of the United Thai Nation Party (UTNP) and Pheu Thai also showed up at the city pillar shrine to pay their respects.
Ex-Pheu Thai Party leader Sompong Amornvivat and Progressive Movement leader Thanathorn showed up at Chiang Mai Provincial Administrative Organisation in Muang district to encourage their candidates. Thanathorn is supporting Move Forward's campaign.
Pheu Thai member Sontaya Kunplome led candidates to pay respects to the Phra Phuttha Sihing shrine and the city pillar shrine in Muang district before registering their candidates at Chonburi's community hall.
Bhumjaithai candidate Siriwat Kajornprasart received a warm welcome from his supporters while registering his candidacy at Phichit Provincial Hall in Muang district.
Similar scenes were witnessed at Songkhla's Tinsulanonda Stadium, Phuket Provincial Administration Centre and Nakhon Pathom City Hall where political parties registered their candidates.