MP candidates in provinces pay obeisance at shrines before registering with EC

Registration with the Election Commission will be open until Friday.

A former member of the disbanded Future Forward Party, Pannika Wanich, led the registration of Move Forward Party candidates at community hall in Muang district of Khon Kaen province.

Move Forward Party was formed after the dissolution of Future Forward by a Constitutional Court ruling on February 21, 2020 for illegally taking a 191.2-million-baht donation from its leader, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit.

In Kamphaeng Phet province, ex-PM's Office Minister Varathep Ratanakorn, a Palang Pracharath Party supporter, led candidates to pay their respects to the province's city pillar shrine in Muang district for their prosperity.

MP candidates of the United Thai Nation Party (UTNP) and Pheu Thai also showed up at the city pillar shrine to pay their respects.