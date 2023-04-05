Seree Ruam Thai confident of winning more seats in the Northeast
The Seree Ruam Thai Party (Thai Liberal Party) expects to win at least 12 seats and 3 million votes in the May 14 election, which will translate into at least nine party-list MPs and three constituency seats, the chairman of its strategic and platform committee, Somchai Srisutthiyakorn, said on Wednesday.
The party expects to win its constituency seats in the vote-rich Northeast, its base, Somchai said a day after the party submitted the names of its 57 party-list candidates to the Election Commission.
The party was given the number 25 for the party-list election.
Seri Ruam Thai will perform better than it did in the 2019 election when it was still a new party because it has proven its mettle as an opposition party during the past four years, Somchai said.
It won 11 House seats in the 2019 election – 10 party-list MPs and one constituency (Lampang’s Constituency 4).
Party-list candidate Mungkorn Yontrakul is leading the campaign in the Northeast and the party expects to win at least three constituencies there, Somchai said.
“Seree Ruam Thai candidates in several constituencies are local politicians who were elected in local elections so we should have some opportunities [to pick up seats],” Somchai said.
Seree Ruam Thai’s top 10 party-list candidates are:
- Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, party leader and candidate for prime minister
- Mungkorn Yontrakul
- Wirat Warossin, party secretary-general
- Naphaporn Phetjinda, deputy leader
- Phet Ek-kamlangkul
- Somchai Srisutthiyakorn
- Wissanu Muangpraesee, deputy leader
- Supachai Naksuwan, southern chairman
- Kasem Sangkhaphan
- Jutti Thammanowanit