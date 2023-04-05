Seree Ruam Thai confident of winning more seats in the Northeast

The party expects to win its constituency seats in the vote-rich Northeast, its base, Somchai said a day after the party submitted the names of its 57 party-list candidates to the Election Commission.

The party was given the number 25 for the party-list election.

Seri Ruam Thai will perform better than it did in the 2019 election when it was still a new party because it has proven its mettle as an opposition party during the past four years, Somchai said.

It won 11 House seats in the 2019 election – 10 party-list MPs and one constituency (Lampang’s Constituency 4).