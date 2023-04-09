Pheu Thai makes big promises in Nan, urges voters to keep away ‘2 generals’

Speaking on the rally stage, Srettha said he was confident that he could make people’s dreams come true and pull them out of the “blackhole of poverty”.

Srettha said his initiative of distributing 10,000 baht worth of digital currency would stimulate the economy at community level.

“If a family has four or five members, then it will get 40,000 to 50,000 in digital currency, enough to start a career. This will be in contrast to the current government’s policy of handing out meagre amounts of 500 to 1,000 baht at a time,” he said.

Cholnan, who is contesting in Nan’s Constituency 2, told the rally that Pheu Thai would not abolish the welfare card and monthly allowance for the elderly as alleged by its rivals.

Instead, he said, Pheu Thai would improve the subsidies, which will include a monthly allowance for families earning less than 20,000 baht per month. He said the earnings will be topped up to ensure each family has at least 20,000 baht per month.

No meagre offerings

Sutin, meanwhile, told Nan voters that they would have a better life if they elected Pheu Thai.

“Over the past eight years, the poor have received a monthly allowance of just 300-400 baht. When it got closer to the election, the government raised the monthly allowance to 700-800 baht. However, a Pheu Thai government will raise each family’s income to at least 20,000 baht a month,” Sutin said.

“We will also give 10,000 worth of digital currency to all Thais aged 16 and above to spend and stimulate the economy.”

Nattawut, meanwhile, assured the voters that Pheu Thai will not crumble because of its 10,000 digital currency policy and that it will be able to defend it with the Election Commission (EC).

EC secretary-general Sawaeng Boonmee said on Saturday that the EC wants all parties with policies that involve public spending to provide details on how they plan to fund these promises.