Pheu Thai makes big promises in Nan, urges voters to keep away ‘2 generals’
Pheu Thai’s two PM candidates and several core members called on voters in Nan’s three constituencies to ensure they do not bring back the “two Army generals”.
Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Srettha Thavisin, Pheu Thai’s top two PM candidates, joined leading members of the party to deliver campaign speeches on Saturday.
Paetongtarn, who is expecting her second child early next month, did not attend the rally at Rajamangala University of Technology Lanna in person but made a video call instead.
The main policy delivered a the rally was the party’s promise to remit 10,000 baht worth of digital currency to all Thais aged 16 and above.
The politicians warned that if Nan voters did not cast their ballots for Pheu Thai constituency and party-list candidates, then they will end up with meagre financial support from the two generals. They were referring to PM General Prayut Chan-o-cha, who is running under the banner of United Thai Nation Party (UNTP) and Deputy PM General Prawit Wongsuwan, who is the PM candidate for Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP).
Other members of the party who were present at the rally included Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew, deputy leader Sutin Klungsang and director of Pheu Thai Family project, Nattawut Saikuar.
Land for the landless
Paetongtarn, meanwhile, promised to allocate farmland to landless farmers in Nan if her party wins in the May 14 election. In her video call, she said a Pheu Thai-led government will allocate some 50 million rai (8 million hectares).
She said the party has prepared economic solutions for the people, and Nan voters simply have to vote for the party in three constituencies to give it the mandate to implement its policies.
Speaking on the rally stage, Srettha said he was confident that he could make people’s dreams come true and pull them out of the “blackhole of poverty”.
Srettha said his initiative of distributing 10,000 baht worth of digital currency would stimulate the economy at community level.
“If a family has four or five members, then it will get 40,000 to 50,000 in digital currency, enough to start a career. This will be in contrast to the current government’s policy of handing out meagre amounts of 500 to 1,000 baht at a time,” he said.
Cholnan, who is contesting in Nan’s Constituency 2, told the rally that Pheu Thai would not abolish the welfare card and monthly allowance for the elderly as alleged by its rivals.
Instead, he said, Pheu Thai would improve the subsidies, which will include a monthly allowance for families earning less than 20,000 baht per month. He said the earnings will be topped up to ensure each family has at least 20,000 baht per month.
No meagre offerings
Sutin, meanwhile, told Nan voters that they would have a better life if they elected Pheu Thai.
“Over the past eight years, the poor have received a monthly allowance of just 300-400 baht. When it got closer to the election, the government raised the monthly allowance to 700-800 baht. However, a Pheu Thai government will raise each family’s income to at least 20,000 baht a month,” Sutin said.
“We will also give 10,000 worth of digital currency to all Thais aged 16 and above to spend and stimulate the economy.”
Nattawut, meanwhile, assured the voters that Pheu Thai will not crumble because of its 10,000 digital currency policy and that it will be able to defend it with the Election Commission (EC).
EC secretary-general Sawaeng Boonmee said on Saturday that the EC wants all parties with policies that involve public spending to provide details on how they plan to fund these promises.