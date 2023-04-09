Pheu Thai's Chaikasem down with blood clot in brain
Pheu Thai Party's third PM candidate Chaikasem Nitisiri suddenly took ill while campaigning in Nan, and is expected to return to Bangkok on Sunday for further treatment.
Fellow PM candidate Srettha Thavisin said Chaikasem appeared a bit exhausted and had developed a headache while visiting Wat Phra That Chae Haeng with other party members.
“Chaikasem is currently under doctors’ care,” Srettha said, adding that there is nothing to worry about.
Chaikasem, 74, spent the night under observation and a CT scan showed he had a dried blood clot in the brain. Doctors believe the clot has been there for a while, and have advised him to seek a second opinion in Bangkok.
Pheu Thai’s vote campaign was held at the sports complex in Rajamangala University of Technology Lanna in Nan’s Phu Phiang district on Saturday evening.
Pheu Thai’s three PM candidates are Chaikasem, a former justice minister and attorney general; Srettha, 60, a well-known property tycoon; and Paetongtarn Shinawatra, 36, the youngest daughter of former PM Thaksin Shinawatra and Pheu Thai Family head.