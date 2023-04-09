Prayut party member blasts Thanathorn for calling Thai politics undemocratic

Suchart Chomklin, member of UTNP’s policy and strategy committee, made the comment a day after he argued with Move Forward Party’s Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit in a political debate hosted by the Nation Group.

The debate, titled “Road to the Future”, was held at Pattaya City Hall on Saturday.

When asked why every citizen should exercise their voting right in the May 14 election, Thanathorn said Thailand should be driven by democracy as that is the only way it will pull out of conflicts.

“Coups should not exist in Thailand,” he said, adding that the country is not following democratic principles as some politicians are serving dictators.

Thanathorn added that a career in politics is honourable as politicians are elected by the people. Similarly, politicians should respect the people and democracy.