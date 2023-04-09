From Pattaya traffic to pollution: 8 parties share their views

How can traffic jams be tackled sustainably?

Chart Thai Pattana's policy and strategy committee member Santi Kiranand: “Electric vehicles must be promoted to deal with air pollution.”

An improved public transport system will reduce the use of private vehicles, he said. He also warned that fine-dust pollution in Pattaya will worsen, and public and private sectors should collaborate in tackling traffic issues.

Pheu Thai member Sontaya Kunplome: The party plans to launch shuttle buses in Pattaya to reduce traffic congestion. Pheu Thai also plans to initiate the construction of a monorail in the long term, he added.

Will extending service hours of entertainment venues help stimulate the economy?

Democrat Party's Satit: Service hours can be extended in line with the law, though laws regulating late-night venues vary from province to province.

Chart Thai Pattana Party’s Santi: Special zones should be set up to regulate service hours and operators who do not comply should be punished.

How will people be granted equal access to education?

Move Forward Party's campaign supporter Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit: The party plans to offer coupons that can be used by people to take extra classes, so they can cope with digital transformation. “Programmers earn the most nowadays,” he said.

Chart Pattana Kla Party's Panachurpet: The requirement for a bachelor's degree should be dropped and people should instead focus on vocational education. Teachers should also aim to educate students instead of obeying ministerial orders.

What sort of vote campaigns will win everybody’s hearts?

Thai Sang Thai Party's Prawat: The party is focusing on three groups of people, namely children, working people and the elderly.

The party will offer free education until bachelor’s for children, help tackle the debt burden of working people and offer pensions to the elderly, he said.

He added that the party’s policies can be realised if the budget for purchasing weapons and tackling corruption is reduced.

UTNP's policy and strategy committee member Suchart Chomklin: The party has policies that meet the needs of children, working people and the elderly.

What steps will be taken to deal with illegal foreign businesses and nominees?

UTNP's Suchart: The government should check funding sources and enforce laws to deal with this issue. Cooperation from local leaders is also necessary, he said.

Move Forward Party's Thanathorn: Chinese middlemen have taken over Thailand’s fruit sector and are taking advantage of farmers. “Thais should be able to run the fruit industry themselves and bring revenue to the country,” he said.

How can the East of Thailand be promoted as a world-class tourist destination?

Pheu Thai Party's Sontaya: The party will hold exhibitions and promote eco-tourism. He added that Pattaya is popular among tourists who travel with families. “The prime minister also needs to become a salesman to promote the country,” he said.

PPRP's Chaiwut: “A network of tourism business operators should be set up, so they can jointly work on attracting tourists."