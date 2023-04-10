Prachachat Party pledges peace dividend for restive deep South if elected

The chief and PM candidate of the southern-based party was speaking after leading Prachachat Party members on a train trip from the border town of Padang Besar to Kuala Lumpur to meet Thai people there.

Malaysia is facilitating the latest round of peace talks between the Thai state and southern Malay-Muslim insurgents aimed at ending the decades-long conflict.

The Prachachat Party will meet with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to discuss the peace talks, said the party leader, who is better known as Wan Noor.

"The southern insurgency affects both Thailand and Malaysia, especially when it comes to tourism and the economy," he said.

His party would push peace talks to succeed as soon as possible, he added.