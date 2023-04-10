Wan Noor calls on Malaysian minister to seek help for Thai workers

Wan Noor has called on Malaysia to consider easing the elaborate steps required to get a work permit, consider granting work permits to workers above the age of 45 and consider granting work permits for other jobs.

Wan Noor said he explained to the foreign minister that many Thais above 45 are still in good health and most are chefs and cooks with long years of experience. Also, he said, granting work permits to Thais working as waiters and waitresses will ease the problem of them having to work on a tourist visa and leaving every month to get their visa renewed.

Wan Noor said the Malaysian minister agreed with his proposal but asked him to return for a formal negotiation after the May 14 general election.