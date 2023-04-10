Wan Noor calls on Malaysian minister to seek help for Thai workers
The leader of opposition Prachachart Party paid a courtesy call on Malaysia’s foreign minister on Monday to ask for easing the burden on Thai workers in the neighbouring country.
Prachachart leader Wan Muhammad Noor Matha led a delegation of party members to meet Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir in Kuala Lumpur. The delegation included Pol Colonel Thawee Sodsong, who is also party secretary-general.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Wan Noor said he thanked the Malaysian government for looking after the 100,000 or so Thais working there. He also said that he called on the foreign minister to ease the bureaucratic red tape for Thai workers on three key issues.
Wan Noor has called on Malaysia to consider easing the elaborate steps required to get a work permit, consider granting work permits to workers above the age of 45 and consider granting work permits for other jobs.
Wan Noor said he explained to the foreign minister that many Thais above 45 are still in good health and most are chefs and cooks with long years of experience. Also, he said, granting work permits to Thais working as waiters and waitresses will ease the problem of them having to work on a tourist visa and leaving every month to get their visa renewed.
Wan Noor said the Malaysian minister agreed with his proposal but asked him to return for a formal negotiation after the May 14 general election.
“We hope to win the election and become part of a ruling coalition, so we can return to negotiate again,” Wan Noor said.
His party was part of the opposition bloc with seven MPs after the 2019 election.