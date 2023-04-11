Pheu Thai's THB10,000 handout will not be in digital coin form: Prommin

The registered shops will then be required to spend the money in VAT-registered shops. The spending at this point would generate 100 baht in VAT returns for the government.

“See, we’ll have earned 100 billion baht just by setting a 500 billion baht budget for the scheme,” he added.

He said a Pheu Thai government would also be able to shuffle funds from redundant projects to raise another 100 billion baht for the project.

“We have planned for 460 billion baht for the project. At this point, it will not be difficult to find the remaining 40 billion baht from the national budget,” Prommin added.

He said his economic team has yet to set up a system for the recipients to spend the money at registered shops. They may be able to spend the money by showing their ID cards or via an application.

Prommin added that recipients will not be required to register, but the money will be sent to them based on their ID cards. A Blockchain system will be used to ensure the money is spent within their neighbourhoods.

He added that this handout will not push up inflation because the same measure has been used in many countries to revive their economies after Covid.