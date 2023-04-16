With support rising, Move Forward now targets ‘at least 100 House seats’
With a new poll showing support for Move Forward rising, a senior member of the opposition party expressed confidence on Sunday that it will win at least 100 House seats in the May 14 election.
The party’s popularity has risen over the past two weeks and will continue rising as Election Day approaches, Move Forward Party secretary general Chaithawat Tulathon said on Sunday.
Chaithawat said he was confident that Move Forward will perform better than its predecessor, the Future Forward Party, which won 81 House seats in the 2018 election. The party was dissolved in February 2020 and its MPs later joined the Move Forward Party.
“Our popularity is rising fast, especially during the past two weeks, and I believe it will keep rising until Election Day,” Chaithawat said.
The latest national opinion poll by the National Institute of Development Administration shows gains by Move Forward. Support for the party and its leader, Pita Limjaroenrat, rose by about four percentage points since the last similar poll on March 19, according to the results of the poll released on Sunday.
Chaithawat said while Future Forward won more party-list MPs than constituency MPs, Move Forward will do the reverse, saying:
“We will win more constituency MPs than party-list House seats. I’m confident that we will capture House seats in all regions.”
“I believe there is a chance that we’ll win up to 100 seats. Now, we think we have chances to win in about 150 constituencies, but it will depend on how well we perform in the campaign in the week before Election Day,” he said.
The party is confident that it will win one House seat in every southern province, Chaithawat said.
It will win more seats in the North and Northeast, and take at least 25 seats in Bangkok and surrounding provinces, he said.