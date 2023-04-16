With support rising, Move Forward now targets ‘at least 100 House seats’

The party’s popularity has risen over the past two weeks and will continue rising as Election Day approaches, Move Forward Party secretary general Chaithawat Tulathon said on Sunday.

Chaithawat said he was confident that Move Forward will perform better than its predecessor, the Future Forward Party, which won 81 House seats in the 2018 election. The party was dissolved in February 2020 and its MPs later joined the Move Forward Party.

“Our popularity is rising fast, especially during the past two weeks, and I believe it will keep rising until Election Day,” Chaithawat said.