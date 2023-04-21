Prayut plays Sepak Takraw, boards pedalboat while campaigning in Lumpini Park

Prayut, the PM candidate for the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party, spent around 10 minutes kicking a rattan ball with PM Office Minister Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana and joggers at the park.

Lumpini serves as a popular exercise ground for Bangkokians in the downtown district of Pathum Wan.

The crowd was reportedly impressed by the PM’s vigour despite his age – 69.

Prayut and UTN members then took the chance to chat with people exercising in the park. General Prayut is seeking a third term in office after coming to power following his 2014 coup.

The PM then took a pedalboat across Lumpini pond to greet people on the other side of the park.