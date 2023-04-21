Pheu Thai likely to win almost half of 400 constituency MP seats: Nation analysis

The statistical samples were selected systematically and the results were analysed by a team of researchers led by Asst Prof Chettha Subyen, assistant to the president of Navamindradhiraj University who is also the director of Nation Poll.

This was part of the “Road to The Future: Election 2023” project, a collaboration between the Nation Group and a team of university researchers.

The analysis does not cover the 100 party-list MP seats.

At the upcoming election on May 14, voters will get two ballots – one to elect the constituency MP and the other their favourite political party.

Pheu Thai is likely to dominate in most regions of the country, except the South where the party is expected to lose in all the seats it contests.

The party, which is seeking to taking the reins of power back after eight years out of power, is likely to win as many as 100 out of the 133 MP seats contested in the Northeast, Thailand’s most populous region.

The Democrat Party is expected to win most MP seats in the South, its traditional stronghold, grabbing as many as 37 out of the 60 seats up for grabs.

The ruling Palang Pracharath Party is staring at a disappointing performance, with a chance of winning 26 MP seats and fighting closely for 38 more. The tally would be a sharp decline from the 116 seats it won in the previous election in March 2019.

Meanwhile, the one-year-old United Thai Nation Party, which has nominated Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha as its PM candidate, is likely to have a good chance of winning 21 constituency MP seats while fighting closely for 23 more.

The Move Forward Party, the second largest in the opposition camp, has a good chance of winning 25 seats from constituencies while fighting for 22 more.