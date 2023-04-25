Democrats unveil plan to end Thai southern insurgency that has killed 7,000

Nipon said a Democrat government would also try to achieve peace by doing away with poverty in the deep South.

He said that while the region now boasted enough education facilities, most local graduates left their families to work across the border in Malaysia.

“So, we must create jobs for them in their provinces. This is what the Democrats will do.”

As part of the job-creation plan, a Democrat government would lift legal restrictions on fishermen in Pattani and Narathiwat, permitting them to make their living, Nipon said.

A Democrat government would also distribute 100,000 baht per year to each local fishing association to develop their fisheries. Farmers in Yala would also receive financial aid to develop the border province into a durian-growing hub, he added.

The financial support would be part of the Democrat’s economic policy to inject one trillion baht from unspent state funds to boost the economy.

A Democrat government would also set up a bank in each community with 2 million baht to fund local businesses and guarantee crop prices, Nipon said.