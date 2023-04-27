Ministry warns village heads, tambon chiefs not to show support for any candidates

Suttipong told the provincial governors to in turn instruct district chiefs to remind the local administrators that they must strictly remain nonpartisan for the sake of a clean and fair election.

Among other things, the village heads and kamnan and other local administrators must refrain from expressing their political opinions on social networks and must refrain from inviting any election candidate to take part in activities of their villages or tambon.

They must not take photos with any candidate or figure in campaign posters of any candidate, the circular added.

There are about 7,200 tambon and 69,300 villages in Thailand’s 77 provinces.