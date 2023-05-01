Chart Pattana Kla promises better welfare for delivery staff, jobs for seniors
Keeping the boom in ecommerce and fast-ageing population in mind, the Chart Pattana Kla Party is promising to improve the welfare of delivery personnel and create 500,000 jobs for seniors.
These promises were part of the party’s “gig economy” platform announced by party leader Korn Chatikavanij to mark May Day on Monday.
The former finance minister said if his party wins ruling power in the May 14 election, his government will create half a million jobs for special personnel who must be at least 60 years old.
These jobs will be distributed among government agencies, which will be given a monthly subsidy of 5,000 baht for each senior it employs.
As for delivery people, Korn said many delivery personnel spend more than 10 hours a day on the job, far longer than permanent employees. He said delivery service is a new industry and should be adjusted to benefit the riders because they play a crucial role in driving the economy.
He said they should be provided with basic welfare like other workers, though he said, the party has yet to work out the starting wage for delivery people.
Korn said if given ruling power, his party will also create jobs for researchers and community product development officers. This personnel will work from new innovation development centres for processing agricultural products that will be set up in all provinces, he said.
In addition, he said, a Chart Pattana Kla-led government will also create 25,000 jobs in various government agencies for Army volunteers who have completed their service.
He said his party will also reduce the number of Thai nationals pulled in for mandatory conscription and instead will improve welfare to encourage Thais to join the Army voluntarily.
Speaking at the same press conference, Chart Pattana Kla deputy leader Worawoot Ounjai said many delivery riders had complained to him about unfair wages, lack of basic welfare and space for growth.
He said to tackle these problems, his party has come up with three measures:
• The next government must negotiate fair pay for riders with delivery platforms
• Ensure riders get basic welfare and delivery platforms provide them with accident coverage
• The platforms must give delivery personnel a chance to grow and become business operators.
Meanwhile, Atthawit Suwanpakdee, another deputy party leader, told the press that his party will not announce daily wage hikes in advance for fear it would push up the price of consumer goods and worsen inflation.
Instead, he said, Chart Pattana Kla has come up with measures to reduce the cost of living, such as cutting personal income tax.