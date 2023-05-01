Chart Pattana Kla promises better welfare for delivery staff, jobs for seniors

These promises were part of the party’s “gig economy” platform announced by party leader Korn Chatikavanij to mark May Day on Monday.

The former finance minister said if his party wins ruling power in the May 14 election, his government will create half a million jobs for special personnel who must be at least 60 years old.

These jobs will be distributed among government agencies, which will be given a monthly subsidy of 5,000 baht for each senior it employs.