Move Forward confident of winning 160 seats as party revs up campaign

While announcing the five campaign caravans at a press conference held at the party head office, Move Forward secretary-general Chaithawat Tulathon expressed confidence that his party would win at least 160 MPs and would become the next coalition leader to push for changes to Thailand.

Chaithawat said although the latest opinion survey of the National Institute of Development Administration showed Move Forward would receive about 35% of support from voters, the party’s rallies at major Bangkok spots and in the provinces pointed to even bigger support, he said.

“The 35% figure of Nida Poll did not reflect clearly what the party has seen during its campaigns at Samyan Mitrtown shopping mall in Bangkok, at rallies in Phuket, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and Udon Thani provinces, and at Bang Saen beach in Chonburi,” Chaithawat said.