Move Forward's rising popularity may kill Pheu Thai's landslide victory dream: academic

He also noted that Move Forward’s rising popularity thanks to its clear stance against the coup makers prompted Pheu Thai to also announce it would not form a coalition with Prawit’s party. Pheu Thai had not clarified this in the beginning and rumours linking it to Prawit began doing the rounds.

“The lack of a clear stance from the beginning put Pheu Thai at a disadvantage in its efforts to win support,” Pornamarin said.

The academic added that another thing in Move Forward’s favour is its uniquely outstanding policies, like ending business monopolies, reforming the military, ending mandatory conscription, amending the Constitution as well as the lese majeste law.

Pornamarin also said Move Forward has been making good use of social networks to capture the hearts of young voters.

“The party has won the ‘air war’. No other party can defeat it in the social media frontline,” the academic added.

He said Move Forward’s messages via social networks have reached far and wide, including primary school children who will try to convince their parents to vote for the party.

All in all, he said, Move Forward can expect to win at least 80 or even 100 seats in the House of Representatives if it manages to maintain this high level of popularity for the next 12 days before the country goes to vote on May 14.

He added that Move Forward can be expected to win seats in most provinces’ first constituencies or main towns.

In conclusion, he said, Pheu Thai will win most House seats but will fail from achieving a landslide.