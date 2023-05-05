Parties make all-out efforts to woo voters with promises as election day approaches

The Move Forward Party promised to “change Thailand completely” with its 300 policies and four-year “road map” if the party comes to power.

Another core opposition party Pheu Thai, meanwhile, pledged “immediate changes for Thailand” if the party wins a landslide in the upcoming election.

The ruling Palang Pracharath Party stressed its promises of higher monthly handouts for the elderly, more financial aid for registered poor people, and lower prices of fuel, cooking gas and electricity.

Meanwhile, the Chart Pattana Kla Party said it would focus on stimulating the economy rather than populist policies that would be a bane of the country in the long term.

Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat told the party’s supporters at its rally in Nonthaburi on Thursday evening, “Whenever Move Forward becomes government, the [minimum daily] wages will increase to 450 baht immediately.”

At present, minimum daily wages range from 313 to 336 baht, depending on the province of work.