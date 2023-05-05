Parties make all-out efforts to woo voters with promises as election day approaches
With just over a week before the May 14 general election, political parties are bombarding voters with promises and offers during their final days of campaigning.
The Move Forward Party promised to “change Thailand completely” with its 300 policies and four-year “road map” if the party comes to power.
Another core opposition party Pheu Thai, meanwhile, pledged “immediate changes for Thailand” if the party wins a landslide in the upcoming election.
The ruling Palang Pracharath Party stressed its promises of higher monthly handouts for the elderly, more financial aid for registered poor people, and lower prices of fuel, cooking gas and electricity.
Meanwhile, the Chart Pattana Kla Party said it would focus on stimulating the economy rather than populist policies that would be a bane of the country in the long term.
Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat told the party’s supporters at its rally in Nonthaburi on Thursday evening, “Whenever Move Forward becomes government, the [minimum daily] wages will increase to 450 baht immediately.”
At present, minimum daily wages range from 313 to 336 baht, depending on the province of work.
He also said that Move Forward has a policy to turn Nonthaburi into Thailand’s “capital of craft beer”.
According to Pita, his party has 300 policy platforms and 45 draft laws ready to effect changes to the country.
Law professor Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, acting as Move Forward’s campaign assistant, said during the rally that the party has a four-year road map for Thai politics.
“Our country is like a patient. We need major surgery to achieve success. For better politics, better economy and better future, we need to deal with the structures, which are all difficult,” Piyabutr said.
Piyabutr was the former secretary-general of Move Forward’s predecessor, Future Forward Party. He formed the Progressive Movement along with other top executives of Future Forward after it was dissolved by a court order in 2020 for accepting illegal political donations.
Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, a Move Forward party-list candidate, said at the rally that the party would make electricity prices cheaper within 100 days of forming the government.
Meanwhile, Pheu Thai on Friday launched its new campaign that promises to “change Thailand immediately” if the party wins a landslide.
The campaign was launched at the party’s rally held at Siam Paragon shopping mall. The event was attended by Pheu Thai’s prime ministerial candidates and other key party figures.
Pheu Thai secretary-general Prasert Chantararuangthong said on Friday that the party has about 70 policy platforms to “change Thailand immediately”. He added that people in this country have been suffering for over nine years, referring to the period after the military coup in May 2014 which overthrew a Pheu Thai-led government.
In Surat Thani province, Chart Pattana Kla leaders and election candidates held their rally on Thursday evening.
Party leader Korn Chatikavanij, a former finance minister, said that Chart Pattana Kla would focus on dealing with welfare issues involving ordinary people while larger parties were busy dividing voters for their political gains.
“Getting divided, ordinary people gain nothing but the conflict will obstruct the country’s progress,” Korn warned.
Deputy party leader Atavit Suwanpakdee said Chart Pattana Kla would not focus on populist policies or promises of offers and benefits to voters. It would instead focus on improving opportunities for people.
Meanwhile, Palang Pracharath candidates met local residents in Ayutthaya’s Wang Noi district on Friday, and promised increased monthly benefits for the elderly and the poor.
They also promised cheaper prices for fuel, cooking gas, and electricity if the party returns to power.
The party also arranged a video call with Palang Pracharath leader Prawit Wongsuwan to allow him to speak to local residents. Prawit, currently serving as deputy prime minister, asked voters to support the party and its candidates in the upcoming election.