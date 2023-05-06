Thais expect the unexpected in ‘contest for their country’s future’

"This election is the most important one in my lifetime,” political scientist Thitinan Pongsudhirak told The Nation. It will decide Thailand's political future, the direction of its economic growth, and reveal the political maturity of its people, explained the professor of International Relations at Chulalongkorn University.

For nine years, Prime Minister General Prayuth Chan-Ocha has failed to clearly articulate a vision for Thailand's future and as a result, the country’s economy, politics, and international standing have fallen to their lowest level, Thitinan said.

"I have never seen Thailand’s international standing so low. So, if [Prayuth] or someone like him comes back, we will see Thailand fall further.... [But] if we have a change of the government, many things will be better," he said.

Politics have been tumultuous in Thailand for two decades, he added, noting the rise of single-party governments, two military coups, two new constitutions, and the dissolution of multiple parties, including Thai Rak Thai, People Power, and Future Forward.

These upheavals have taught people the value of politics and how concrete policies can enhance their lives, he said.

"This election is a contest for the future. And the contest is not favourable to conservative policies because they have been losing all the elections ... [The election] is going to determine whether Thailand moves forward or remains stuck,” he said.