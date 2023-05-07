Paetongtarn launches clip on social media tracing her journey in Thai politics

When asked what Thailand would be like if she were elected as PM, Paetongtarn said: “Thailand will be colourful as it will have a prime minister who is sincere, loves the people and has a good team.

“As I can’t do it alone, I have a team to work with me for the benefit of Thailand.”

The clip also traces the young politician’s steps from the time when she was a member of the Thai Rak Thai Party before it was dissolved in 2007 and reincarnated as Pheu Thai.