TUESDAY, May 16, 2023
Paetongtarn launches clip on social media tracing her journey in Thai politics

SUNDAY, May 07, 2023

Pheu Thai Party’s key PM candidate Paetongtarn Shinawatra released a video clip titled “The Candidate Paetongtarn” showcasing her journey in Thai politics.

The clip, launched via Facebook and Instagram on Saturday, documents her entry into the field of politics through the eyes of people like party leader Cholnan Srikaew, deputy leader Phumtham Wechayachai and chair of Pheu Thai’s economic affairs committee Prommin Lertsuridej.

Paetongtarn’s efforts were also compared to those of her father and aunt, former prime ministers Thaksin and Yingluck Shinawatra, respectively.

When asked what Thailand would be like if she were elected as PM, Paetongtarn said: “Thailand will be colourful as it will have a prime minister who is sincere, loves the people and has a good team.

“As I can’t do it alone, I have a team to work with me for the benefit of Thailand.”

The clip also traces the young politician’s steps from the time when she was a member of the Thai Rak Thai Party before it was dissolved in 2007 and reincarnated as Pheu Thai.

 

Paetongtarn is one of Pheu Thai’s three PM candidates, including property tycoon Srettha Thavisin and the party’s chief political strategist Chaikasem Nitisiri.

