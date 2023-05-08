EC chief assures that misaddressed votes from Nonthaburi would not be wasted

EC Office secretary-general Sawang Boonmee said that the advance voting has a self-check system that would prevent any vote from being lost.

He explained that each envelop, carrying two ballots of each voter who had cast the votes in advance on Sunday, still carries the five digits from the log book of all voters registered at each advance voting station.

As a result, in case of a ballot count discrepancy in any constituency, the EC could recheck the envelops sent to the constituency in question by using the five digits on the envelops to crosscheck with the voters’ logbooks.