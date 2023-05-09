EC rejects talk of election nullification because of errors in early voting

EC chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong said that so far there was no factor to warrant nullification of the May 14 election.

“As of now, there is no factor to nullify the election. No matter what the results of the May 14 election, they will be so,” Ittiporn said.

Ittiporn was responding to questions of reporters about errors detected in advance voting on Sunday.

Among the errors, the EC Office found that officials at the advance voting station in Nonthaburi province had put down wrong codes on envelopes before sending the ballots of the first 100 voters to their respective constituencies. The EC found that officials had used postal codes instead of the EC’s correct provincial and constituency codes on the envelopes.