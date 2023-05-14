Long queues seen at Bangkok polling stations as people step out to vote
Bangkokians of all ages were seen queuing patiently outside polling stations on Sunday morning waiting to cast their votes.
Many polling stations reported that long queues were being formed at least 20 minutes before polling stations opened nationwide at 8am.
Many voters also came to check their number on the public board even though the information has been available online.
Long queues began forming from 7.40am at polling station No 27 in Bang Khun Thian district inside the Kan Kheha Thonburi housing estate compound.
Early queues were also seen at stations No 8, 9, 10 and 11 inside the compound of Wat Samakkitham School in Bangkok’s Wang Thong Lang district.
Most of the voters queuing up at these stations were elderly people with families. Officials helped guide them to the correct stations where they had registered. These four stations have 3,009 eligible voters registered and one of them is Royal Thai Police chief Pol General Damrongsak Kittiprapas, who is expected to arrive later.