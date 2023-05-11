Claim of irregularities in advance voting in Hat Yai is fake news: EC

The issue was raised by former massage parlour tycoon turned whistleblower Chuwit Kamolvisit, who posted on facebook earlier this week that a polling station in Hat Yai district in the southern province recorded a higher voter turnout than the number of people registered for advance voting on May 7.

“There are 2,047 people registered for early voting, but the polling station somehow logged a voter turnout of 2,628 on Sunday,” said Chuwit’s post.

Chuwit added that he suspected the 581 extra voters could be linked to election fraud.

The EC responded on its facebook on Wednesday that the numbers quoted by Chuwit did not match the actual numbers of registered early voters or voter turnout in any of the three polling stations in Hat Yai.

The election watchdog also insisted that no extra voters had been identified at any of these polling stations.

It also urged people not to press ‘like’, share, retweet, or repost the false report via social media including facebook, youtube, tiktok and Line, as doing so would be a violation of the Computer-related Crimes Act, Section 14, which carries a punishment of up to five years imprisonment or 100,000 baht fine, or both.