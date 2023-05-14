Long queues signal record-breaking voter turnout in Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai Governor Nirat Pongsitthavorn and Chiang Mai election director Noppadol Suya forecast turnout will rise to 85% from 83.33% in 2019.

They based this forecast on the long queues that formed at voting stations early Sunday morning.

The northern province had the highest voter turnout among provinces with more than 1 million eligible voters in the 2019 election.

Nirat made his forecast while speaking to reporters after he cast his vote at a polling station inside Wat Chai Mongkol in Tambon Chang Klan of Muang district at 8 am. Long lines had formed before the polling station even opened.