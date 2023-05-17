MFP party-list candidate charged with drunk driving
A Move Forward's party-list MP candidate resigned from her position after being charged with drunk driving on Tuesday.
Nateepat Kulsetthasith was stopped by police at a checkpoint in Bangkok's Lat Phrao district at 2am on Tuesday with a blood alcohol level of 66mg%, higher than 50mg% stipulated in traffic laws.
At a press conference, she confessed to being over the limit, saying that she had drunk alcohol with friends before driving home.
She confirmed that she had offered no resistance to the blood alcohol level test and apologised for disappointing voters, adding that she is ready to face punishment under the law.
“What I really regret is I am now unable to work as MP in the House of Representatives to vote for the Equal Marriage Act for which I have fought since the beginning,” she said.
She said she has already discussed her resignation with Move Forward deputy leader Phicharn Chaowapatanawong and that she had decided to resign to atone for what she had done.