MFP party-list candidate charged with drunk driving

At a press conference, she confessed to being over the limit, saying that she had drunk alcohol with friends before driving home.

She confirmed that she had offered no resistance to the blood alcohol level test and apologised for disappointing voters, adding that she is ready to face punishment under the law.

“What I really regret is I am now unable to work as MP in the House of Representatives to vote for the Equal Marriage Act for which I have fought since the beginning,” she said.