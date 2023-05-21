Most Thai voters happy with election results, poll showsbackground-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
MONDAY, May 22, 2023
nationthailand
Most Thai voters happy with election results, poll shows

Most Thai voters happy with election results, poll shows

SUNDAY, May 21, 2023

The majority of voters are happy with the results of the May 14 general election and will make the same choices if given a second chance, a recent survey shows.

The National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) poll covered 1,310 people aged 18 and above across the country on May 16-18. The respondents were chosen using a simple random sampling method with 97% accuracy, the pollster added.

When asked what they would do if they had to go to the polling stations again, the respondents said:

• 86.49%: Will vote for the same constituency and party-list MPs

• 6.03%: Will make different choices for both constituency and party-list MPs

• 3.13%: Will choose the same constituency MP

• 2.37%: Will not exercise their right to vote

• 1.98%: Will choose the same party-list MP

Asked if they were happy with the election results in their own constituencies, the respondents said:

• 59.08%: Very happy

• 26.87%: Rather happy

• 8.86%: Rather unhappy

• 5.19%: Not happy at all

Asked if they were happy with the overall results of the election, the respondents said:

• 59.39%: Very happy

• 30.07%: Rather happy

• 6.95%: Rather unhappy

• 3.59%: Not happy at all.

TAGS
Nida pollelection2023thailandelectionthailandelection2023เลือกตั้ง66
RELATED
nationthailand