Most Thai voters happy with election results, poll shows

The National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) poll covered 1,310 people aged 18 and above across the country on May 16-18. The respondents were chosen using a simple random sampling method with 97% accuracy, the pollster added.

When asked what they would do if they had to go to the polling stations again, the respondents said:

• 86.49%: Will vote for the same constituency and party-list MPs

• 6.03%: Will make different choices for both constituency and party-list MPs

• 3.13%: Will choose the same constituency MP

• 2.37%: Will not exercise their right to vote

• 1.98%: Will choose the same party-list MP