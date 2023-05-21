Most Thai voters happy with election results, poll shows
The majority of voters are happy with the results of the May 14 general election and will make the same choices if given a second chance, a recent survey shows.
The National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) poll covered 1,310 people aged 18 and above across the country on May 16-18. The respondents were chosen using a simple random sampling method with 97% accuracy, the pollster added.
When asked what they would do if they had to go to the polling stations again, the respondents said:
• 86.49%: Will vote for the same constituency and party-list MPs
• 6.03%: Will make different choices for both constituency and party-list MPs
• 3.13%: Will choose the same constituency MP
• 2.37%: Will not exercise their right to vote
• 1.98%: Will choose the same party-list MP
Asked if they were happy with the election results in their own constituencies, the respondents said:
• 59.08%: Very happy
• 26.87%: Rather happy
• 8.86%: Rather unhappy
• 5.19%: Not happy at all
Asked if they were happy with the overall results of the election, the respondents said:
• 59.39%: Very happy
• 30.07%: Rather happy
• 6.95%: Rather unhappy
• 3.59%: Not happy at all.