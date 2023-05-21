Paetongtarn launches a lipstick revolution
Though Paetongtarn Shinawatra is new in politics, she is fast becoming an idol for young Thai women, especially when it comes to appearances.
The one question on most young women’s minds was what she did to continue looking pretty in the Bangkok heat, even after delivering her baby.
Paetongtarn finally shared her secret during a Facebook Live session with her fans on May 17.
At the session, Paetongtarn said she wanted to talk about everything except politics, so the women among her viewers immediately wanted to know what her secret to always looking pretty was.
Paetongtarn, also known as Ung Ing, said her secret lay in five lipstick shades – YSL Slim Velvet Radical #311, the South Korean brand Amuse’s oat fig colour, Jovina’s #02 Moulin Rouge and #03 Strawberry Cheesecake and Naree’s #207 Dinner Time.
The Naree lipstick had apparently graced her lips while she was giving birth to her second child.
As expected, the five shades became an immediate hit and “Sister Ung Ing’s” make-up tips became a hot topic on social media.
A 26-year-old company employee, who calls herself Alice, said on Facebook that she rushed to the closest YSL counter to pick up Paetongtarn’s favourite shade. She said before this, she had never thought of buying YSL lipsticks.
While the expensive French brand may have been out of reach for many, the other three brands began selling like hotcakes. In fact, many Facebookers complained the Naree and Jovina shades were already out of stock, while one said she travelled all the way to Rayong to pick them up.
Meanwhile, a TikTok user’s video clip reviewing Paetongtarn’s favourite lipsticks went viral right away, and when it reached the young politician, she also proudly shared it.
Actress/singer Intira “Sai” Jaroenpura also said in a Facebook post on Friday that she had bought the Naree Dinner Time shade, because it obviously has long-stay properties since Paetongtarn had worn it while delivering her boy.