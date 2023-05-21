Nakhon Pathom voters a no-show for 2nd round after storm cancels May 14 vote
Not many of the 943 eligible voters at a polling station in Nakhon Pathom’s Constituency 1 showed up to cast their votes on Sunday.
This is because many believe that casting their ballot again would make little difference to the result.
The provincial arm of the Election Commission (EC) decided to annul the ballot on May 14 when polling station 10 was knocked down by heavy rain and winds just 15 minutes before closing time.
Before it was knocked down, some 80% of the eligible voters had cast their votes at the station.
Yet the provincial polling committee decided to hold a new voting session when it realised that 763 of the 943 voters had cast their ballots.
Anticipating voters to not show up in large numbers again, the election commission sent officials to knock on doors and remind voters to cast their ballot on Sunday.
However, that campaign clearly failed because very few people were seen waiting when the polling station opened at 8am.
One of the voters waiting was Somchai Titakarun, 70, who said that casting their votes again was not very exciting and he did not expect many people to show up.
According to the unofficial tally, Chart Thai Pattana’s Supachoke Srisukjorn won 15,082 votes, followed by Move Forward’s Jaruphan Phetdee, who got 12,297 votes. Even if every 943 votes were to go to Jaruphan, he would still not be able to beat Supachoke.
Nakhon Pathom deputy governor Yongyuth Suanthong, however, said he hoped most people would cast their vote before the polling station closes at 5pm.