Prayut denies feeling haunted by ‘shadow prime minister’
Outgoing Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Tuesday that he had instructed all ministries to compile a report for the next government on the work done by his administration to ensure a smooth transition.
Prayut said he did not feel like he was being haunted by a shadow prime minister.
“I don’t feel it that way,” Prayut sternly replied when reporters approached him after the weekly Cabinet meeting for a comment on the perception that there are now two prime ministers in operation.
It has been discussed on social media that the way Pita Limjaroenrat, leader and PM candidate of Move Forward Party, talked in public showed as if he was already the prime minister in charge.
After winning the election, Pita has been meeting private organisations, such as the Federation of Thai Industries.
Prayut said Pita has the right to talk to non-governmental organisations but should not talk to government agencies now because the agencies are still working under the current government.
“I’ve instructed all ministries to sum up all the projects that have been done and projects that are unfinished to pass on to the new government,” Prayut said.
“I’ll do my best as the caretaker government,” Prayut added when a reporter asked him whether he would do anything to maintain the confidence of investors during the transitional period.
Prayut said investors are concerned about the look of the new government after some prospective members of the next government spoke in public about what they would do once they are in power.
Prayut declined to comment on Pita’s qualifications as the prime minister, saying he did not want to antagonise anyone.
“But everything will have to proceed in accordance with the rules and the democratic system,” Prayut added.