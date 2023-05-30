Prayut denies feeling haunted by ‘shadow prime minister’

Prayut said he did not feel like he was being haunted by a shadow prime minister.

“I don’t feel it that way,” Prayut sternly replied when reporters approached him after the weekly Cabinet meeting for a comment on the perception that there are now two prime ministers in operation.

It has been discussed on social media that the way Pita Limjaroenrat, leader and PM candidate of Move Forward Party, talked in public showed as if he was already the prime minister in charge.