Move Forward-led coalition set to announce energy plan

Cholnan said the move was not aimed at stepping up pressure on the caretaker government of Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha.

However, the eight-party coalition sees the need to start preparing for a transfer of power, Chonlan told reporters while he and other Pheu Thai members were preparing to join the Bangkok Pride Parade 2023.

The coalition has set up a coordination committee to work with several transition committees to start preparations while the coalition is waiting for the Election Commission (EC) to endorse the election results.