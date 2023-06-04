Move Forward-led coalition set to announce energy plan
The coalition led by the Move Forward Party will announce its plans to reduce high energy prices on Wednesday, Pheu Thai Party leader Cholnan Srikaew said on Sunday.
Cholnan said the move was not aimed at stepping up pressure on the caretaker government of Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha.
However, the eight-party coalition sees the need to start preparing for a transfer of power, Chonlan told reporters while he and other Pheu Thai members were preparing to join the Bangkok Pride Parade 2023.
The coalition has set up a coordination committee to work with several transition committees to start preparations while the coalition is waiting for the Election Commission (EC) to endorse the election results.
Cholnan said the coordination committee would meet at the Pheu Thai office at 10.30 am on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the leaders of the eight parties will meet to follow up on the progress of the transition committees, Cholnan said.
During the Wednesday meeting, the coalition will explain how it plans to tackle high energy prices, Cholnan said.
“This will not be an attempt to force the caretaker government to comply. But if they see that our vision is useful, they should adopt it,” Cholnan said.
Earlier, Prayut said it was inappropriate for the Move Forward to start working as it would require several steps before its government could be set up.
On the endorsement of new MPs by the EC, Cholnan said the EC is required by law to endorse the election results by July 13.
He said he believed the EC could endorse the results this month as it had said it hoped to do.
The election law requires the EC to endorse up to 95% of 500 MPs before the new House could convene its first meeting to elect the House speaker and start the process of electing the new prime minister.