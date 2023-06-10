Move Forward launches policy-making roadshow with 15 working teams

Pheu Thai Party, meanwhile, has devised five policies to serve as a framework for the upcoming Move Forward-led coalition. Pheu Thai won 142 MP seats in the May 14 election, coming in second after Move Forward, which bagged 152.

The coalition partner’s five policies are:

• Financial stability: Every fiscal policy on the national agenda should be thoroughly examined and planned. Pheu Thai said it hopes to gradually eradicate the financial imbalance and believes that achieving financial balance in the next seven years will make Thailand a stronger economy.

• Efficient tax collection: Boosting state revenue through a wider and more efficient tax collection system that does not hurt the private sector.

• Transparent policymaking: The country’s policies should take into consideration economic growth in line with income distribution.

• Short- and long-term plans: Every government committee should ensure that all policies take into account short- and long-term impacts.

• Stepping up internationally: Thailand needs to open its doors wider to connect with the rest of the world, attract more foreign investment and trading to generate revenue.

According to the timeline set by the electoral law, Thailand should have a new government in about two months.

However, the Election Commission has said the final result may be delayed as the ballots at 47 polling stations will be recounted on Sunday.

Initially, the new Cabinet and PM were expected to be endorsed by the first week of August.