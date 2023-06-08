EC orders recounting of ballots at 47 polling stations
Vote ballots will be recounted in 16 provinces across Thailand, the Election Commission (EC) said in a press release on Thursday.
The EC has ordered a recount of ballots at 47 polling stations as the total vote counts did not match the voter turnout numbers in the May 14 general election.
Of the 47 stations, 16 have been ordered to recount the ballots for constituency MPs, while 31 stations must recount the ballots for party-list MPs. Voting was held at 95,000 polling stations nationwide.
The recount is expected to take place on Sunday (June 11), and the updated results will be announced within this month.
The provinces where the recount of ballots will be conducted are:
- Bangkok: 6 polling stations (3 for constituency MPs and 3 for party-list MPs)
- Chonburi: 2 polling stations (1 constituency MPs, 1 party-list MPs)
- Chumphon: 3 polling stations (1 constituency MPs, 2 party-list MPs)
- Trang: 6 polling stations (3 constituency MPs, 3 party-list MPs)
- Nakhon Nayok: 1 polling station (constituency MPs)
- Prachuap Khiri Khan: 7 polling stations (1 constituency MPs, 6 party-list MPs)
- Phrae: 1 polling station (constituency MPs)
- Lopburi: 8 polling stations (1 constituency MPs, 7 party-list MPs)
- Samut Sakhon: 2 polling stations (1 constituency MPs, 1 party-list MPs)
- Saraburi: 2 polling stations (constituency MPs)
- Sukhothai: 1 polling station (constituency MPs)
- Kanchanaburi: 2 polling stations (party-list MPs)
- Chachoengsao: 1 polling station (party-list MPs)
- Phang Nga: 2 polling stations (party-list MPs)
- Phetchaburi: 1 polling station (party-list MPs)
- Nong Khai: 2 polling stations (party-list MPs)