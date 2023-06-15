EC may endorse first group of MPs on Monday: source
The Election Commission (EC) is likely to endorse the first group of elected constituency and party-list MPs on Monday, a source from the EC Office said on Thursday.
The source said the EC would announce winners of constituencies in which it had not received any complaints, together with party-list MPs, on Monday.
The House of Representatives is made up of 400 constituency MPs and 100 party-list MPs.
Those who are facing election fraud complaints with strong evidence would remain under investigation and would not be endorsed as MPs as of now, the source added.
Earlier, a document believed to be leaked from the EC Office showed that up to 71 election winners from the previous coalition parties and the new coalition are under investigation.
It was earlier reported that the EC would announce the list of first group of MPs on Thursday, but the EC Office denied the report on Wednesday.
The source said EC Office secretary-general Sawaeng Boonmee had ordered an investigation on Wednesday to find out how the three-page list of 71 election winners under probe got leaked.
Meanwhile, the EC Office announced that EC chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong would attend the general assembly of the Political and Election Development Institute on Friday and make a key speech in a seminar on political direction after the election.