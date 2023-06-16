Srettha vows to help taxi drivers if Pheu Thai helms Transport Ministry

On Friday, representatives from taxi cooperatives came to the Pheu Thai headquarters in Bangkok to discuss topics like social welfare for drivers, minimum fare and the use of technology to their advantage.

They were welcomed by Srettha, the former top executive of giant real estate firm Sansiri before he entered politics.

Srettha explained that besides rising costs, taxi drivers nowadays struggled to compete with foreign taxi firms who have better technological advancement. Thai drivers could work up to 14 hours and merely make 200 baht in profit, which was insufficient for them, he added.