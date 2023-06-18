Caretaker govt urged to comply with Asean consensus on Myanmar

The informal talks are considered to be a violation of the agreement made by Asean leaders at their summit in May.

Even though Thailand and Myanmar have a strong relationship, Thailand should respect Asean's agreement, which calls for an end to the violence, she said.

She noted that about 3,000 refugees from Myanmar recently arrived in Mae Hong Son's Mae Sariang district following an attack on ethnic Karen forces.

Thailand should provide humanitarian assistance to them and encourage Myanmar to adhere to Asean’s five-point consensus.

Tidarat said the next government should handle the crisis in Myanmar by providing humanitarian assistance to refugees, helping to negotiate peace in the region, and promoting Thailand's role in Asean.