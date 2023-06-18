Attempts to frame election candidates can lead to prison: EC

He said he was not worried because ITV was no longer a media firm and he held shares for other heirs as the executor of his father’s estate.

Ruangkrai filed the complaint after Nik Saensirinawin, a failed Bhumjaithai candidate for Bangkok, wrote in an April 24 Facebook post that Pita held 42,000 shares in ITV Plc and urged Pita to come out and admit to the EC that he was not qualified to run for the election.

Nik gave another interview to reporters about the shareholding on May 9 – the same day that Ruangkrai filed his complaint against Pita with the EC.

Nik transferred his ITV shares to his friend, Phanuwat Kwanyuen, before applying in early April to contest the May 14 election.

During an ITV shareholders’ meeting, it was Phanuwat who asked the chairman of the meeting, Kim Siritaweechai, CEO of Intouch, whether ITV was still operating as a media business.

Intouch holds a majority stake in ITV.

Several legal experts and academics expressed their belief Pita would get off the hook because he held the shares as an executor and because ITV was no longer an active media firm. Broadcaster iTV went off the air in 2007 and ITV Plc was subsequently delisted from the Stock Exchange of Thailand. It does, however, still operate as a legal entity.